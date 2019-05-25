Justice Marete fights probe on his conduct

High Court Judge Njagi Marete has petitioned the Employment and Labour Relations Court to block the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) from recommending a probe into his alleged misconduct.

The aggrieved judge is seeking an injunction to stop JSC’s decision made on May 9 that recommended President Uhuru Kenyatta to appoint a tribunal to investigate him.

His application, through lawyer Gitobu Imanyara, was as certified urgent and will be heard on June 3. The court documents will be served on the JSC before the hearing date.

When he made the announcement, Chief Justice David Maraga named Justice Marete alongside Justices Martin Muya and Lucy Waithaka, whom the JSC decided to recommend for disciplinary proceedings.

The Kenya Tea Growers Association (KTGA), Unilever and five other firms filed the complaint against Justice Marete, who served in the Employment and Labour Relations Court in Kericho, in an industrial dispute in 2017.

“In those cases, the judge, while well aware of the existence of an order in another file on the same subject matter, went ahead and issued orders which had the effect of setting aside the orders of a fellow Judge of co-ordinate jurisdiction,” the Chief Justice had explained.

“After hearing the matter, the JSC found that the petition had disclosed gross misconduct, bias, impartiality and breach of the Constitution and Judicial Code of Conduct against the Judge,” Justice Maraga said.

In his pleadings, Justice Marete has argued that JSC made the public announcement before serving him with its determination. He cried foul that the JSC had refused, failed and neglected to provide him with the formal decision despite his verbal and written requests.

The Judge, who was appointed on July 13, 2012, protested that JSC’s purported decision was an attempt to appease public hostility. He urged the court to intervene and protect the dignity and independence of the judiciary.