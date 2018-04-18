Kenyans asked to brace for more heavy rains, flash floods

The weatherman is now warning Kenyans to brace for seven more days of heavy rains and flash floods.

In Baringo county one elderly man was found dead in his water logged tent where he is suspected to have succumbed to pneumonia.

This as over 8000 families were displaced in Bura, Tana River county with the Kenya Red Cross warning that the numbers could rise.

The weatherman has warned residents living in the low lying areas of South Eastern,Northeastern Kenya and the Coastal regions to be on the alert for flash floods.