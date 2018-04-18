English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Kenyans asked to brace for more heavy rains, flash floods

K24 Tv 32 mins ago
Floods in Kenya/photo.courtesy

The weatherman is now warning Kenyans to brace for seven more days of heavy rains and flash floods.
In Baringo county one elderly man was found dead in his water logged tent where he is suspected  to have succumbed to pneumonia.
This as over 8000 families were displaced  in Bura, Tana River county with the Kenya Red Cross warning that the numbers could rise.
The weatherman has warned residents living in the  low lying areas of South Eastern,Northeastern Kenya and  the Coastal regions to be on the alert for flash floods.

