3 IEBC Commissioners resign with immediate effect

K24 Tv 21 mins ago
IEBC commissioners Paul Kurgat (left), Margaret Mwachanya (centre) and Connie Maina at Stanley Hotel in Nairobi on April 16, 2018 where they announced their resignation from the commission.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,IEBC is in crisis after three commissioners including Vice Chairperson Consolata Maina Nkatha, Ambassador Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya resigned with immediate effect.

Declaring they had no faith in the leadership of Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Matters appeared to have come to a head at the commission in the last ten days after IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba was sent on compulsory leave in a controversial vote that was not attended by all the commissioners a major cause for Monday’s exit.

The commissioners handed Chebukati a sweeping condemnation for incompetence saying he has made IEBC a dysfunctional body.

