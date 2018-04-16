3 IEBC Commissioners resign with immediate effect

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission,IEBC is in crisis after three commissioners including Vice Chairperson Consolata Maina Nkatha, Ambassador Paul Kurgat and Margaret Mwachanya resigned with immediate effect.

Declaring they had no faith in the leadership of Chairman Wafula Chebukati.

Matters appeared to have come to a head at the commission in the last ten days after IEBC Chief Executive Officer Ezra Chiloba was sent on compulsory leave in a controversial vote that was not attended by all the commissioners a major cause for Monday’s exit.

The commissioners handed Chebukati a sweeping condemnation for incompetence saying he has made IEBC a dysfunctional body.