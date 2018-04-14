Sensitise boys on FGM vice, board urges

George Kebaso @Morarak

The campaign against Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) should be handled carefully to avoid eroding the gains made in the last few years.

Anti-FGM Board chairperson Bernadette Loloju has asked those spearheading the campaign to be careful on how they pass messages of sensitisation on the vice saying stigma is on the rise.

She said it had come to the attention of the board that young girls have started feeling discriminated following questions from boys inquiring whether they have been cut or not.

Loloju spoke at a Nairobi hotel Friday where Africa Medical Research Foundation (Amref) and United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the government launched an innovative initiative to push for eradication of FGM in Marsabit, Isiolo, Garissa and Samburu counties.

The three-year Sh372 million project, dubbed ‘Koota Injena’ (Come let us talk), which runs until 2020, will target vulnerable girls who are at risk of FGM in the Rendille, Borana, Gabra and samburu communities.

Loloju said it is important that the young men are positively sensitised on FGM because they will be the future fathers. The campaign is currently targeting young boys of between 15 and 22 years old.

“How do we make it clear even to the young men that the girls are still marriageable even without being cut?” she posed. Marsabit First Lady Alamitu Guyo cautioned campaigners to be careful on how they narrate stories on FGM. “We need to assure these girls that even if you are cut you will get married,” she said.