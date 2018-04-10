Mwilu urges Kenyans to protect Judiciary

Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu has urged Kenyans to uphold the Constitution and protect the Judiciary from attacks, as one way of ensuring the country’s stability.

Speaking yesterday at Machakos Primary School in Machakos town during the institution’s prize-giving day, she said it is the duty of every citizen to protect the Judiciary. Mwilu defended judicial workers, saying they were all aware of the enormous responsibility they had.

“There is nobody who works at the Judiciary who does not know the responsibility that has been bestowed on them by the Constitution and the law,” she said, adding that the Judiciary, alongside the other arms of government was necessary for national stability, unity and economic growth. She assured Kenyans the Judiciary would remain impartial in the discharge of its duties. -KNA