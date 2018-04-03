Kamba leaders endorse Kalonzo for presidency in 2022

Mutuku Mwangangi @PeopleDailyKe

Kamba leaders have endorsed Wiper party boss Kalonzo Musyoka for presidency come 2022 election. He was given the nod to fly Wiper party presidential ticket at a gathering bringing together Ukambani political leaders at Koma, in Matungulu, Machakos county yesterday.

The meeting was said to have been sponsored by former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama in what some pundits claim to be a strategy to regain political relevance in Wiper party.

Muthama broke ties with Kalonzo last year over supremacy battles in the party after Makueni Governor Kivutha Kibwana ditched his Muungano party and joined Wiper, an issue that did not go down well with Muthama, who, in protest, publicly announced his loyalty to ODM’s Raila Odinga.

For several months since Kibwana was elected as Wiper’s acting chair, the law professor who took over from former Kitui Senator David Musila, has been vocal in the party blanketing Muthama’s relevance.

Speaking at the Kamba Unity forum, Muthama told Kalonzo to woo other like-minded partners for political strength ahead of 2022 election.

The firebrand politician told any politician who would want to campaign in Ukambani without Kalonzo blessings that they will find it difficult.

“Kamba community has been used as a rubber stamp for decades. It’s our time to say No. Our votes should count. No one should be allowed to campaign in Ukambani without the permission of Kalonzo,” he said.

The same sentiments were echoed by Governors Charity Ngilu (Kitui) and Kibwana. They resolved to pool resources for Kalonzo’s 2022 presidential campaigns.

“We remain united as a community and declare our total and unwavering support to the presidency of Kalonzo in 2022 and now fully entrust him with the mandate to reach out to all other 43 communities of Kenya towards uniting the country for posterity,” read part of the declaration.

In his acceptance speech, Kalonzo said he is willing to lead his supporters to State House, adding that Wiper will seek support across the country.

“With the closure of 2017 politics, I am now ready to move all over the country to preach peace and win the hearts of all ahead of 2022,” he said.

But in a rejoinder, Machakos Governor Alfred Mutua dismissed the forum as “sycophancy meeting and solely a Wiper party affair”. “It was full of insults, chest-thumping and ultimatums that do not lead to real unity of purpose,” he added.