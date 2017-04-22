Police lob tear gas at rowdy youth in Nakuru primaries

Photo: Jubilee supporters demonstrate in Elburgon town in Molo constituency yesterday after some aspirants names were found missing on the ballot papers. PHOTO: Raphael Munge

Noah Cheploen, Roy Lumbe and Judith Kemei

Police in Nakuru were yesterday forced to lob tear gas canisters at a group of rowdy youth who tried to disrupt voting at St Xavier Primary School.

The angry youth demanded that the entire exercise be called off since some of the polling stations did not get ballot papers.

“We want the Jubilee leadership to come out and explain to us what is wrong. We were here very early and the delay has affected our daily activities,” said one of the voters.

They accused some party National Elections Board (NEB) members and presiding officers of allegedly colluding with specific aspirants to doctor the list and lock out some voters.

According to them, the Jubilee Party has done injustice to voters who changed their voting stations, claiming registers the presiding officers were using had the 2013 IEBC voters list.

This happened as Nakuru gubernatorial aspirant John Mututho defended the Board, led by Secretary General Raphael Tuju, saying that the chaos witnessed in various parts of the country were as a result of normal logistical challenges.

Mututho proposed that voting period be extended to Saturday (today) to allow those disadvantaged by the delay to cast their vote.

“He (Tuju) is trying his best and I like his commitment but we should be careful not to compare him with IEBC which is a big institution with massive resources and personnel,” he told the press at Jubilee Party offices in Nakuru.

In Baringo, tension gripped Eldama Ravine town after supporters of Stanley Kiptis accused his rival, Governor Benjamin Cheboi, of allegedly planning to rig the election.

Cheboi was whisked away by his security after the crowd started chanting “mwizi, mwizi, mwizi”, with residents saying they will not accept anything short of a free, fair and democratic election.

According to JP officials, there were only 16, 000 ballot papers instead of the 40, 000 that had been ordered.

Returning Officer Winfred Koimugul said she received the ballot papers the previous night, adding that the gubernatorial ballot papers were missing.

Aspirants claimed that a suspicious vehicle was impounded on Thursday evening after it was found carrying fake ballot papers.

Baringo county Jubilee branch chairman Joel Koima blamed the party’s national officials for the confusion saying they have let down supporters.