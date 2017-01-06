Court suspends rule on campaign fund account

Photo: ODM lawyer Antony Oluoch (left) with Siaya Senator James Orengo at Milimani Law Courts last week. Photo/BERNARD MALONZA

The High Court has temporarily suspended the implementation of the requirement which demands candidates for elective positions to form campaign committees and a fund account. Justice Roselyn Aburiri issued the temporary order because the political parties were yet to have names of the candidates.

The suit was filed by ODM party which contested the decision by Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to enforce the provisions of Section 6 of the Election Campaign Finance Act, 2013. Under a certificate of urgency, the party claimed the decision by IEBC if not prohibited would lock out thousands of its aspirants who have expressed interest or are yet to express interest for consideration as candidates for various elective positions.

Through lawyer Anthony Oluoch, ODM also sought orders that would stay the decision by the commission to publish Election Campaign Financing Guidelines in their website.

“Section 5 of the Election Campaign Financing Act, 2003 empowers the IEBC to make rules for the conduct of campaign financing but subject to the approval of Parliament and at least 12 months before an election,” said Oluoch in court documents.