Narok residents threaten to kill jumbos after villager is attacked

A 55-year-old man was on Sunday killed by elephants in Aitong village, Narok West and his body devoured by wild animals.

Narok West sub-county Commandant Abdullahi Ziile said the deceased’s family lodged a missing person complaint with the police.

“The villagers reported the matter to the police who together with Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) mounted a search,” he said. “After searching for hours, they found a fresh bone in the bush, which after being analysed by KWS officers was found to be of a human being,” he added.

The officer said the bone was taken to Longisa Referral Hospital mortuary for preservation awaiting postmortem.

Meanwhile, the KWS and police officers have sensitised residents on how to prevent human-wild conflicts that have been on the increase in the area.

“The residents were furious after the villager was killed by elephants and were threatening to poison all the jumbos in the area. However, after dialogue, they cooled down and appreciated the need to co-exist with the animals,” he said. -KNA