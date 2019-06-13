Namibia’s 3X3 women’s basketball team to take part in inaugural African Beach Games

WINDHOEK,

Namibia’s 3×3 women’s basketball team will take part in the first ever African Beach Games which will run from June 14-23 on the Island of Sal in Cape Verde.

The tournament will see around 1000 athletes from 54 countries take part in 11 sporting codes under the “beach” setting.

The Namibian Basketball Federation (NBF) Wednesday said the team of four, with a chaperone, will depart for the games on June 16.

NBF Secretary-General, Ramah Mumba said that this is the first time that Namibia is recognized on such a platform in the sports of basketball.

NBF Development Officer, Malakia Matias said he helped the ladies prepare for the competition and will thus continue on to ensure they are overseen. “This is history for the Namibian country but moreover for Africa as this will be the first time ever that games of such nature are held on our continent,” he remarked.

The beach games will include football, handball, volleyball, tennis, karate, 3×3 basketball, freestyle football, kiteboarding, coastal rowing, open water swimming, and a half-marathon. (Xinhua)