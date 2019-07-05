NEWSWORLD

Namibian VP calls for action on high incidence of teenage pregnancy

People Daily July 5, 2019
2,546 Less than a minute

WINDHOEK,

Namibian Vice President Nangolo Mbumba on Thursday called for a renewed action plan to confront the high teenage pregnancy rate in his country.

“We have a high incidence of teenage pregnancy in the country, currently standing at 19 percent, but as high as 35 percent in some regions. Despite the major achievements witnessed in the field of HIV/AIDS, HIV infection regrettably is increasing among young people, particularly adolescent girls. Therefore, it is clear that we need to take renewed action to confront this phenomenon head-on,” said Mbumba.

He said his government will continue to work with different stakeholders to address the high incidence of teenage pregnancy and other issues such as gender-based violence, as well as drug and alcohol abuse, which are quite detrimental to Namibia’s development efforts.  (Xinhua)

Show More

Related Articles

July 5, 2019
2,505

On liberation anniversary, Rwanda’s Kagame reiterates call for Africa’s self-reliance

July 5, 2019
2,763

Sticky issue still unresolved in day two of Sudan talks

July 5, 2019
2,710

State to renovate TM’s mausoleum in Rusinga island

July 5, 2019
2,782

We back Samboja bid to dissolve county, say Taita legislators