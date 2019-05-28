Namibia calls on Tanzania to make joint efforts to fight poverty

WINDHOEK,

Namibia’s President Hage Geingob on Monday called on Tanzania to work with Namibia to improve the livelihood of the people of both nations.

Speaking at a meeting with visiting President of Tanzania John Magufuli, Geingob said that Namibia and Tanzania face the same developmental challenges such as poverty and unemployment.

“The onus is on us to redouble our efforts in working towards a goal of eradicating poverty, sustainable development and maintaining peace and stability. I am confident that our getting together will yield tangible results, as we seek to transform and grow our economies and deepen our bilateral cooperation,” Geingob said.

The two countries will also discuss partnerships in agriculture and tourism.

“It is essential for our countries to share experiences in these vital sectors and to aim at replicating the success stories in other sectors,” he said.

The Tanzanian president is in the country for a two-day visit. (Xinhua)