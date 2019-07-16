NATIONALNEWSPeople Daily

Nakuru CEC ousted over integrity issues

People Daily July 17, 2019
2,494 Less than a minute
Nakuru Roads and Infrastructure Executive Lucy Kariuki.

Noah Cheploen @cheploennoah

Nakuru Roads and Infrastructure Executive Lucy Kariuki has been impeached by the Assembly delivering yet another blow to Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s administration.

In a move likely to reopen hostilities between the Executive and the legislative arm, the MCAs voted overwhelmingly in favour of an impeachment motion tabled by Kaptembwo Ward Rep Peter Kajwang.

Abuse of office

In the motion Kajwang accused Kariuki of abuse of office, incompetence and gross misconduct. The Executive is accused of mismanaging the Boresha Barabara project

The Assembly sent Kariuki packing just a few hours after  Kinyanjui transferred her to the Youth, Gender, Sports and Social Services in what political pundits believe was intended to cushion her from the wrath of MCAs.

In a statement issued by County Director of Communication Beatrice Obwocha on Monday evening, Kinyanjui said  the changes were geared towards improving service delivery. Deputy Governor Erick Korir takes charge of the Infrastructure docket in acting capacity.

Yesterday, 49 MCAs voted for the adoption of the report recommending the sacking of  Kariuki—a former senior manager at the Kenya Pipeline Company—while 21 voted against it; only one abstained. A total of 71 votes were cast.

Show More

Related Articles

July 17, 2019
2,478

Where young women are taking charge

July 17, 2019
2,478

Not business as usual when boss baby arrives

July 17, 2019
2,471

Tracy Nduati the Miss Kenya Plus World

July 17, 2019
2,459

Seeing beyond hubby’s shaky past