Nakuru CEC ousted over integrity issues

Nakuru Roads and Infrastructure Executive Lucy Kariuki has been impeached by the Assembly delivering yet another blow to Governor Lee Kinyanjui’s administration.

In a move likely to reopen hostilities between the Executive and the legislative arm, the MCAs voted overwhelmingly in favour of an impeachment motion tabled by Kaptembwo Ward Rep Peter Kajwang.

Abuse of office

In the motion Kajwang accused Kariuki of abuse of office, incompetence and gross misconduct. The Executive is accused of mismanaging the Boresha Barabara project

The Assembly sent Kariuki packing just a few hours after Kinyanjui transferred her to the Youth, Gender, Sports and Social Services in what political pundits believe was intended to cushion her from the wrath of MCAs.

In a statement issued by County Director of Communication Beatrice Obwocha on Monday evening, Kinyanjui said the changes were geared towards improving service delivery. Deputy Governor Erick Korir takes charge of the Infrastructure docket in acting capacity.

Yesterday, 49 MCAs voted for the adoption of the report recommending the sacking of Kariuki—a former senior manager at the Kenya Pipeline Company—while 21 voted against it; only one abstained. A total of 71 votes were cast.