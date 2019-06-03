Nairobians turn to cycling for fun, transportation, fitness and health

Betty Muindi @BettyMuindi

For too long, bicycling has been viewed sceptically as a ‘poor man’s’ thing, a rural thing, an ultra-fit athlete thing or a young people’s thing. And above all else, as a guy’s thing.

But guess what? Times are changing. Slowly but surely, more Kenyans, especially city residents are realising that the future of mobility is bigger than cars. Biking is seen as an attractive, cost effective, healthy and convenient way to get around.

“Yes, traditionally cycling and the bicycle have been associated with the poor who cannot afford to buy a car. However, as the middle class grows, the climate changes, and the increase in demand for an active lifestyle to curb lifestyle diseases, cycling has become an activity for everyone,” says Rakesh Young, Founder and Lead Adventurer at Baiskeli Adventures, a cycling tour company.

Young says the gym isn’t cutting it anymore. And the state of city traffic jams doesn’t make driving back and forth between homes and the workplaces all too attractive. “So we have an influx of people, management level and otherwise, cycling to work to save time, and for the environmentally conscious, to save the planet from global warming,” he adds.

When Young got into cycling in 2012, only a handful of cyclists were seen on Nairobi roads: the Black Mamba cyclists commuting to work, mostly night guards and jua kali artisans based at Industrial Area. On the other hand, there was a group of competitive cyclists who made a living from participating in and winning local and international races.

More options

“The missing link was leisure and recreational cyclists, the kind of people who’d meet up over the weekend for an hour or two for a ride around their neighbourhood with friends to get the heart pumping, socialise and sightseeing before going back to their daily routines.” Young explains.

It is for this reason that he co-founded Critical Mass Nairobi, a movement of cyclists that meets every last Saturday of the month to ride around the city creating cycling awareness. “We started in 2014 with only 10 cyclists and today, over 300 cyclists take part in these monthly rides,” he adds.

Between 2012 and 2014, Young was involved in organising short fun weekend rides, attracting a new group of cyclists dubbed the Weekend Warriors, with an aim of getting more Kenyans on the bicycle exploring the city and country at large.

With the reclamation of Karura Forest and Ngong Road Forest, more cycling trails have opened up making cycling more attractive. Some new roads within the city and its environs such as Oloitokitok Road and the Southern Bypass either have cycling lanes or spacious shoulders, encouraging cycling.

Social media has also played a huge role in getting more people on the bicycle, “Whenever we go on a ride, in or out of the city, we take time to splash photos and videos on Facebook and Instagram and share our ride statistics on Strava, a running and cycling tracking app,” says Young, adding that his reasons for cycling have evolved since the earlier days when he just wanted mainly to commute to work, keep fit, ride fast and for long.

Periodic rides

Now, he cycles because being on a bicycle keeps him sane while allowing him to explore and discover different remote yet attractive parts of the country and creating a community of cycling enthusiasts while at it.

“It is also my main business as I run Baiskeli Adventures and Baiskeli Adventures Cycling Club. We organise cycling trips for locals and tourists and take people to different parts of the country to explore and discover the diversity that lies within our borders,” he says.

The trips could be a single day trip or multi days, usually three to 10 days, coupled with other activities, exposing the adventurer to the local communities, nature and wildlife. They organise the whole itinerary, take care of transport, meals, accommodation and route logistics plus providing bikes for hire so that all a participant has to do is pay and join the ride.

Baiskeli Adventures Cycling Club is a community of recreational and competitive cyclists who enjoy the thrill of either cycling for fitness or participating in local and international races. The club organises periodic rides and training sessions to achieve members’ fitness goals. George Gichuki, a marketing consultant is another cycling enthusiast. He bikes purposely for his mental wellbeing, fitness and to socialise.

“I cycle twice a week, short distance of 30 kilometres on weekdays and on Saturday I do a minimum of 50 kilometres. We formed a small group of weekend cyclers mainly for fun and as an adrenaline-raising affair,” he says, adding that his most exciting trip was cycling around Kilimambogo.

On July 27, he will participate in 60-kilometre Kari challenge at Kalro Muguga. The longest distance he has ever done was 100km for around three hours. He rides a terrain bike cycle force size 26.

Then there is Bike The Night, a unique experience of Nairobi’s nightlife on wheels. Founded by Gideon Ritho, it is gaining momentum among cycling enthusiasts in the country.

Night riders

“I started this movement because I wanted to depict Nairobi as a safe place to be as well as ride a bicycle. Many bikers had been complaining about their safety at night and we are here to debunk that as well invite Kenyans to join the fun,” he offers.

Going on to their third edition on June 14, Bike The Night’s fan base has been growing with each edition. “We started with 15 riders in the first edition and last month had more than 25 participants. We have been attracting many people on the way and most are asking how to register. We expect that more will be joining in the coming editions,” Ritho says.

The group starts their tour at 7pm at Hilton Hotel park to Eastlands, Parklands and back to Hilton at 9pm. Ritho describes the night cycling experience as like no other bike ride you’ve ever been on. “The temperatures are low at night and no much traffic making riding a beautiful experience,” he explains.

However, poor attitude towards cycling has seen government planners push aside construction of bicycle lanes and instead focus only on highways for vehicles.

Urban transport systems based on a combination of rail lines, car lines, bicycle pathways and pedestrian walkways will offer the best of all possible worlds in providing mobility, affordable transportation and a healthy city environment. The need to redesign the urban transport system of the city of Nairobi and its environs cannot be underestimated.

According to the United Nations, Kenya’s capital has a longer commuting time than many cities in the world with four out of 10 people walking because they cannot afford public transport. These people cannot cycle either because the lack of bicycle lanes makes it dangerous for cyclists who have to fight with rogue matatu drivers and other motorists.

Kenyan academics calculated in 2013 that sitting in Nairobi city’s traffic jams costs Sh1.6 billion a year in wasted time and fuel, and the problem is likely to worsen as the population grows. Young agrees.

“There are few roads in Nairobi, for instance, that have cycling lanes, hence it is almost always a dangerous affair navigating through traffic every other day. And some of the cycling lanes, such as the one on Thika Superhigway, are so disjointed or crowded with hawkers or constantly defaced by haphazard installations of underground fibre cables, making it easier to simply cycle besides the matatus and buses,” he explains.

This and the lack of safe bike parking spaces, add to a majority of cyclists’ resignation to only cycling over the weekend yet with the right infrastructure, everyday would be perfect for a bike ride.