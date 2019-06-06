Nairobi residents exposed to pollution.

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

Most Nairobi residents are regularly exposed to air pollution, thanks to unregulated burning of tryes, uncollected garbage and medical waste.

The Environment ministry, in a statement posted on its website, said the pollution exposes the residents to respiratory disease which is compounded by lack of proper regular air quality monitoring, residents are at risk of contracting respiratory diseases.

Though Kenya have banned cars using the most sulphurous fuels and limited second hand cars importation to eight years, polution from vehicular emissions remains high.

To mitigate the effects, the Environment ministry said it has formulated numerous air quality regulations to control emissions by vehicles in the city.

Meanwhile, a report released yesterday by Unicef when marking World Environment Day indicated that only six per cent of children in Africa live in pollution-free areas.

Africa is urbanising and ‘motorising’ faster than any other region in the world hence high rate of pollution in major cities.

The Unicef report dubbed Silent suffocation in Africa: Air pollution is a growing menace shows that children from poor backgrounds are hardest hit by the pollution, affecting their health.

“Air pollution is a silent killer of children. And in Africa especially, we know the problem is severe, we just don’t know how severe,” said Unicef executive director Henrietta Fore.