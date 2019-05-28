Nairobi-Nakuru highway works to start next year

The expansion of Nairobi-Nakuru highway will start early next year after the government completed the procurement process.

The move will pave way for the construction of the road connecting key towns, including Naivasha and Gilgil, expanded into a dual carriageway to ease traffic congestion to Western Kenya.

According to Deputy President William Ruto all the processes have been completed paving way for the contractor to move to the site. “The first phase will start early next year. This will continue to other towns such as Eldoret and end in Malaba in the second phase,” he said.

Ruto spoke during a public meeting at Maiella village on the outskirts of Naivasha town where he arrived with a bag of goodies.

He said the construction of an Industrial Park in Naivasha will help create thousands of jobs. “So far, we have leather and textile investors, who have shown interest in putting up their factories here. Movement of goods to and from the park will be made easy as the construction of the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway to Naivasha will be completed in the next three months,” he said.

The Deputy President said some of the water projects for the park will be given to residents so that they can benefit from clean and fluoride-free water.

Ruto said the Maiella-Kongoni road would be upgraded to bitumen standards. “I have heard your cries about this road that serves thousands of residents and I want to promise you we will factor its upgrading in the next budget”.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said an ad hoc committee formed to look into issues of land ownership in Maiella had completed its work and the report will be made public soon.

“There are issues that the committee found and will be shared with the National government so that the report can be implemented at the shortest time possible”.

“We are also on course in our titling programme and so far 960 individuals from Maiella have received their tittle deeds and we expect to issue another 5,000 titles next month as we wait for the implementation of the report”.