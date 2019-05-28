Mutyambai orders fresh vetting of police reservists

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai yesterday ordered immediate vetting of all police reservists and digitisation of their database.

Just like licenced civilian gun holders, the reservists are henceforth required to appear at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) for verification and registration.

At the DCI, the reservists will undergo biometric registration, labelling of weapons and shooting training. This will enable the government weed out rogue reservists engaging in criminal activities.

Peace building

“The National Police Service would like to categorically state that the mandatory digitisation of all firearms in the hands of civilians is on course, and has now extended to the registration of firearms in the hands of all police reservists without exception,” Mutyambia said.

The police boss made the remarks last evening after a day long closed-door meeting with security commanders. It was resolved security deployments be effected in at least four hotspots on the volatile Laikipia and Baringo counties.

During the meeting, intelligence reports indicated rogue reservists were used as militia to wage war against other communities, spurred on by politicians. He urged political leaders to play a proactive role in peace building efforts among local communities.

Vulnerable communities

Kamilei, Mwiteta and Wagwachi areas on the border of Baringo and Laikipia counties were singled out as the worst hit areas. Others are Kabyego between West Pokot and Marakwet counties, Tiaty in Baringo South, Kapedo and Lokori on Pokot and Turkana counties and Mlango, a corridor between Isiolo and Laikipia counties.

In all the those areas, Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), Rapid Deployment Unit (RDU) and General Service Unit (GSU) have been deployed to restore peace. Mutyambai ordered for establishment of GSU, RDU and ASTU camps to deter possible spill over effect of insecurity targeting vulnerable communities at border points.

“The aim of the vetting is first and foremost, to eliminate guns in the wrong hands. We will also talk to, train and re-register the guns in the hands of the reservists in the country to ensure guns are in the hands of qualified persons.

The vetting exercise will help in weeding out reservists who might be compromised and those advanced in age,” Mutyambai added.

A total of 24,000 rounds of ammunition have been recovered from the ongoing civilian firearm registration, with an additional 90, 000 from reservists.A team of senior security officers is scheduled to embark on a fact-finding mission in all troubled areas.