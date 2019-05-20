Museums on shaky ground as culture takes centre stage

Manuel Ntoyai @Manuel_Ntoyai

When British Colonel Richard Meinertzhagen shot at point blank the leader of the Nandi, Koitalel arap Samoei, in 1905, it set the Samoei family on a journey they never anticipated: that of repatriating the elder’s head from London, where Meinertzhagen took it.

“We are still asking for the return of his head 114 years on and most importantly the Sambut, (traditional cloak for elders). It was taken together with his other belongings such as the Rotwetat (traditional sword),” says David Sulo arap Koitalel, a fourth generation descendant of the late Orkoiyot.

The Samoei family is among many others seeking the repatriation of historical artefacts to their country of origin. Many descendants of former traditional leaders want their loved ones returned home for proper burials.

Amongst them is Mnyaka Sururu Mboro, a grandson to Mangi Meli, former traditional chief of the Chagga in Tanzania. The German colonial government killed Meli in 1900, decapitated his body and head taken to Germany. Sururu’s hopes of properly burying his grandfather back in Moshi were revived recently when the Prussian Cultural Heritage in Berlin announced that 200 skulls from Tanzania had been found in their archives. This prompted the Tanzanian government to start discussions about the return.

Repatriate or not

Nigeria’s Benin City recently entered into discussions with European countries such as Britain and France to make plans for the return of vital artefacts looted during colonisation.

While the debate continues to rage, most proponents are of the opinion that natives of countries from where the artefacts were stolen are not and would never be able to see these items of cultural and historical importance since they cannot afford to travel to foreign museums.

“We want these things returned because apart from having the unique connection with the place of origin, there is need for historical and cultural conservation. I mean, you can’t tell a pupil from Nandi that the chief’s traditional sword is in Europe. It is not fair at all,” says Sulo.

However, their calls seem to be at loggerheads with the 2012 Declaration on the Importance and Value of Universal Museums (Divum), which does not support the return of the artefacts. “Some museums point to a ‘universal’ culture as “a way of refusing to engage in dialogue around the issue of repatriation,” writes George Abungu, former director general of the National Museums of Kenya.

On the other hand, the return of these artefacts raises the important question on their vulnerability one returned to their country of origin.

“Returning some of these artefacts could be counterproductive for they are worth a lot of money. We have witnessed the disappearance of the priceless artefacts, which end up at the private hands of wealthy individuals because of lapse in security. Again, most require high maintenance so they do not deteriorate. The state of security should be paramount as well at the resources being deployed to take care of them,” says the National Museums of Kenya (NMK) Director General Mzalendo Kibujia.

He adds that once these important historical pieces are lost, it is not only a loss to the country of origin, but also to the entire humanity. “At the moment, we should be focused on helping to document the little history we have. People need to know the significance of some of these heritages, document and keep them for future generations,” he says.

There have been efforts to capture and elevate cultural rites and traditions to global heritage levels. Last year, the conference on intangible cultural heritage held in Mauritius saw the earmarking for safeguard three Maasai rites of passage: Enkipaata (the induction of boys leading to initiation), Eunoto (shaving of the morans paving the way to adulthood) and Olng’esherr (the meat-eating ceremony that marks the end of moranism and the beginning of eldership). Early this year, Kajiado county Governor Joseph ole Lenku, appointed a taskforce to fasttrack, document and research the history of the Maa people and eventually establish and equip a museum on the Maasai culture.

Capability test

“At the moment, you can only find the Samburu beaded necklace at the museum. They were made from giraffe hair; sadly, no one can make them anymore. We no longer have traditional stools and symbols of power used by most Kenyan tribes,” says Kibunjia.

Galgallo Rashid, National Museums of Kenya Coordinator in-charge of Central region, says the country has a number of artefacts overseas including the Man-eaters of Tsavo, a pair of that lions killed more than 140 railway workers during the construction of the Kenya-Uganda Railway in the late 1890s.

“As an agency, we tried to get back the Mijikenda Vigango, which were taken by the British, and when we put in a request, they were returned and are now at Fort Jesus. It is in the interest of the whole world that Kenya’s identity, relics and history is preserved,” says Rashid.

Vigango are sacred wooden effigies created as reincarnation of Mijikenda ancestors as well as representation of deceased members of the men-only Gohu society, the religious and cultural leaders of the community.

Unfortunately, the status of museums not only as cultural centres and information hubs has come under criticism for one reason or the other. Narok Museum, located in Narok town along the busy Narok-Bomet highway, offers much hope to curious travellers and the tourists visiting the Mara National Park. However, one is shocked to discover a couple of people just hanging around, with the security guard informing visitors to pay Sh100. Upon payment, one is ushered into an almost empty hall, with a number of portraits on the wall, and a few table-top display cases with “artefacts” depicting the family life of the Maa. No curator or assistant to answer questions.

Sad status

“As a creative, I feel there is need to empower the Narok Museum by enough resources, including manpower, so that in turn, it can also empower young creatives through research,” says Tom Kimintah, Creative Director at Maafleva Entertainment.

The same can be said of Malindi Museum. Formerly known as the House of Columns, the museum depicts the architectural designs of the late 19th century and is open everyday for a tour that consists of a visit to the double storeyed structure, the Portuguese Church and the Vasco Da Gama Pillar.

Also at the museumis a temporary exhibit of different fishes, including the famous Malindi Coelacanth, caught in 2011.

Being a popular tourist town with strong Italian ties and with famous personalities, many would expect a modern museum with technological advancements, but there is nothing of the sort. The only good thing is that the Sh100 ticket enables you to visit the three places on the tour.

Concern on the loss of heritage and culturally valuable artefacts was evident during the 2019 International Day for Monuments and Sites, when young people in Nairobi toured monuments in the city.

Many of them decried the lack of packaging of such heritage without adequate information, a factor that prompted the organisation to work with communities.

“At the museum, we have a department of public programmes where we engage different groups and work with communities to ensure that we impact knowledge about our heritage. This will help build capacity in the larger community on matters heritage and ensure sufficient protection,” says Rashid.

He adds that the museum programme at the local and county level are aligned to ensure that cultural heritage is not just protected, but Kenyans are able to derive and harness livelihoods out of it.

“For example, the photographers near the monument of the late Tom Mboya, water vendors around it as well as people in the transport industry to tour guides make up a whole industry,” adds Galgallo.

Kibunja also says that the agency is in the process of upgrading the museum standards to fit the international ones and is also collecting and documenting indigenous knowledge through the Natural Products Initiative, which has the potential in creating capacity for value addiction to biodiversity.