Murkomen accuses Matiang’i, Kibicho of DP witch-hunt

People Daily May 24, 2019
Senate Leader of Majority in the Senate Kipchumba Murkomen. Photo/File

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Senate Leader of Majority Kipchumba Murkomen has sensationally claimed that Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho are on a mission to frustrate Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Without backing his claims with evidence, Murkomen said the recent disarmament exercise of Kenya Police Reservists (KPR) in the North Rift was a plot to frustrate Ruto.

Murkomen also pointed an accusing finger at Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai accusing him of altering the policy governing National Police Reserve (NPR) operations to punish the DP’s support base.

“You can’t undermine the security of the people of Kerio Valley to frustrate Ruto’s presidential bid,” the Elgeyo Marakwet senator told the House yesterday.

He was also infuriated by a comment attributed to Tiaty MP William Kamket who, in a tweet, applauded the Interior ministry and claimed that the discharged NPRs were Ruto’s militia for 2022 elections.

“The people of Elgeyo Marakwet want the ministry to come clean on the MP’s remarks or  it will be misconstrued to mean that it meant to frustrate the DP’s support base,” he stated.

Murkomen protested against a move by the government to disarm reservists in Laikipia, Baringo, West Pokot, Turkana and Kerio Valley.

