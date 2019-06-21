Murgor claims kin using witchcraft to beat justice

Winstone Chiseremi @Wchiseremi

The hearing of a succession dispute on the multimillion-shilling estate of former Nyanza Provincial Commissioner Charles Murgor took a new twist at the Eldoret High Court on Wednesday when allegations of sorcery were introduced in the matter.

One of his children, former Director of Public Prosecutions Philip Murgor, claimed that his stepmother and stepsister were practising witchcraft to instil fear among family members, with the aim of defeating justice in the sharing of the estate.

Control temper

Philip accused stepmother Selina Murgor and her daughter Elizabeth Komen of practising witchcraft, a move he said forced their father to marry more wives, including his mother Christine Chebor.

He made the claims while cross-examining his stepbrother George Murgor, who was in the dock in the matter that is being presided over by Justice Olga Sewe.

The proceedings were halted for two minutes after Komen, who was in court, burst into loud screams when she was accused of witchcraft.

Justice Sewe ordered her to control her reaction. “I am not going to allow disruption of the court proceedings. Control your temper or get out peacefully,” he said.

Philip told George to stop lying to the court in testimonies that their late father, who died 24 years ago, contributed to the purchase of the 1,400-acre Kalyet Farm in Moiben.

“My elder sister Elizabeth and her mother Selina practise witchcraft and have been instilling fear in George to tell lies about Kalyet Farm in court,” said Philip.

The family of the former DPP has moved to court seeking orders to be included in the sharing of Kaptabei and Chebenyinyi properties. The case was adjourned for further hearing on July 19.