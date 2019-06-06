Mudavadi backs Huduma Namba, change of banknotes

Mukalo Kwayera @kwayeram

Amani National Congress party leader Musalia Mudavadi says he fully supports the government’s move to digitally register all citizens and foreign residents as well as last week’s decision to demonetise banknotes because both moves are good for the nation.

Himself a former Finance minister, Mudavadi said if fully implemented, the initiatives would help the government plan better for its development programmes.

Move motion

Speaking on Tuesday during a radio talk show on Milele FM, a sister station of People Daily under the Mediamax Network stable, Mudavadi said the initiatives are steps in the right direction.

He said digital registration through the National Integrated Information Management System (Niims), commonly known as Huduma Namba, would help the State establish an accurate database to plan development programmes while demonetising of the 1,000 currency notes would help clean up the country’s financial system.

Mudavadi (pictured) said the new bank notes launched by President Uhuru Kenyatta last Saturday would deal a death knell to crafty individuals, hoarding ill-gotten unbanked money. “I would say the three months deadline is too long,” he said.

On party politics, he said: “The fight against corruption must start from within political parties. We should not allow a situation like that in Jubilee Party, where President Uhuru Kenyatta has declared war on graft and expressed confidence in investigative agencies yet MPs from his party are planning to move a motion in the House to reduce the powers of (DCI boss George) Kinoti.”