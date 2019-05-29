Mubea strives to defend self in envoy nominees vetting

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Outgoing Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) deputy chief executive Michael Mubea yesterday had a hard time defending himself over accusations of being the stumbling block in the fight against corruption while at the commission.

Appearing before the Defence and Foreign Relations Committee for vetting following his nomination as the ambassador to Ireland, Mubea fought off claims that he was ineffective and oversaw shoddy investigations while at EACC.

Attract enemies

He said the allegations levelled against him are untrue and those behind them were doing so out of malice. He added that his resolve to fight corruption was a major reason for the backlash. “I have been hard in fighting corruption and for that I have attracted a few enemies who malign my name,” he said.

Mubea told the committee chaired by Kajiado South MP Katoo ole Metito that he served the commission with utmost integrity.

He defended himself over the controversial purchase of the Integrity Centre, saying that he was not involved in the procurement of any asset at the commission as this was the mandate of the commissioners.

In addition, he defended EACC against accusations that it had bungled and stalled the Chicken Gate scandal trial, saying they investigated the scam in 2014 and presented the case in court where the matter has stagnated.