MPs want land lease law amended

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Parliamentarians have called for a constitutional review on renewal of land leases, saying the current law has been abused to deprive communities of their rights.

MPs want NLC Act amended to give clarity on the expiry of leases and who should be given preference during renewal.

They want the law amended to make it mandatory for NLC to consult the county government before renewals are done.

“Even though we need foreign investors, we should not do so at the expense of the ordinary mwananchi. The law should be followed to the letter,” Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi said.

He said even with the establishment of the NLC, Kenyans are yet to get justice on land matters.

“I hope that as we try to reconstitute the commission, a lot of effort will be put to ensure we get the right people in place to deal with matters of land,” he said.