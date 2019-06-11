MPs vet nominees for envoy positions

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Safety of Kenyans living and working in the diaspora were among questions that confronted eight nominees who have been appointed to take up diplomatic posts.

Members of National Assembly’s Defence and Foreign Relations committee that vetted the nominees sought to know how they would improve the livelihoods of Kenyans after it emerged that some, especially those working in Middle East countries, were being harassed and tortured.

The eight include Purity Muhindi (Dakar), Jackline Yonga (Rome), Halima Abdille (Kuwait City), Lamarron Kaanto (Berlin), Andrew Kihurani (Bern) and Eliphas Barine (Accra).

Workers mistreatment

In particular, the committee members led by chairperson Katoo ole Metito (pictured) sought to know how Abdille would be able to deal with mistreatment of Kenyans in Kuwait.

“What will you do to make sure that Kenyans working in the middle East countries are treated well, especially now that there have been many complaints about how they are being treated?” asked Gilgil MP Martha Wangare.

But Gulie said she is ready to address issues of unlicenced agencies and ensure that no more Kenyans are harassed or mistreated while in the middle East.