MPs spell out rescue measures for troubled KQ

A parliamentary committee has recommended the nationalisation of the national carrier, Kenya Airways, the establishment of a holding company and tax exemptions as some of the measures aimed at rescuing it.

In a report, the National Assembly Transport committee said KQ should be merged with other three agencies in the aviation sector to consolidate profits.

The report, tabled by chairman David Pkosing, who is also Pokot South MP, further recommends that Kenya Airports Authority (KAA), Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) and Kenya Airways be consolidated into one outfit, the Kenya Aviation Holding Group (KAHG).

Pkosing’s committee noted that the Ethiopian and the Egyptian airlines had applied the same method which, they said, immediately turned around their airlines fortunes.

Holding company

“The resources of the Aviation Holding Company and any revenue generated from such resources must be utilised for the mutual benefit and development of all its subsidiaries,” reads the report.

If adopted by the House, the government will have to pay in full all KQ debtors which include Sh3.1 billion owed to CBA group, NIC Bank (Sh2.1 billion), Equity Bank (Sh5.2 billion), National Bank (Sh3.5 billion), Co-operative Bank (Sh3.3 billion), DTB Bank (Sh3.3 billion) and KCB Group (Sh2.1 billion).

It considered submissions made by stakeholders and noted that the Privately Initiated Investment Proposal (PIIP) does not present a viable option for restoring Nairobi as the civil aviation hub of choice in Africa and treating KQ and JKIA as strategic national assets.

The committee, which has been inquiring into the PIIP, is also proposing that JKIA should become an independent parastatal away from the Kenya Aviation Authority.

The committee also proposes amendments to the Kenya Airports Authority Act to transfer the management and assets of JKIA to the JKIA Company.