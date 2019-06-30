MPs seek radical Judiciary reforms to enhance trust

Mercy Mwai

MPs now want far-reaching reforms instituted in the Judiciary to enable it instill confidence in delivery of justice to Kenyans.

The legislators want timelines for the consideration of presidential petitions increased from 14 to 30 days.

They want the Judiciary to submit for consideration a draft legislation increasing the timelines within which the presidential petitions should be heard.

The move comes after the Judiciary complained that the 14 days granted by the Constitution is not enough time for it to deliver a verdict acceptable to the petitioner(s) and respondents.

In the 2013 presidential petition against President Uhuru Kenyatta, former Prime Minsiter Raila Odinga claimed the bulk of his petition was struck out for lack of adequate time.

“The Judiciary should submit to Parliament for consideration draft legislation increasing the timelines within which the presidential election should be heard from 14 to 30 days,” reads a report in part, which was tabled in the National Assembly last week.

In the report on the status of the Judiciary, MPs also want the law amended to make the Supreme Court only deal with very specific matters, saying it was not meant to be an Appellate court for all matters.

Adds the report: “Parliament should enact legislation to delineate the jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.”

Reduce backlog

The Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, chaired by Baringo North MP William Cheptumo, expressed concern that lack of policy documents providing timelines within which cases should be heard by courts and inadequate number of judges and magistrates were factors contributing to case backlog in the Judiciary.

The legislators, therefore, want more judges and magistrates hired, jurisdiction of magistrates increased to reduce backlog, the ombudsman entrenched in the Judiciary, implementation of the new organisational structure as well as the enactment of the tribunal’s bill to address challenges facing them, especially the unwillingness by ministries to transfer 40 tribunals to the Judiciary.

“Delayed conclusion of court cases frustrates litigants and hampers economic growth as it leads to project stalling, funds being held up without use and discouragement of potential local and foreign investors, among other effects,” the report read.

The MPs regretted that while the Judiciary requires 1,200 magistrates there are only 500, who have a high workload because most cases in the country are filed at Magistracy level.

Submit rules

At the same time, the lawmakers want the Judiciary to submit to the National Assembly for approval rules to operationalise the Small Court Claims Act, 2016.

They also want the mobile court adequately funded to reduce number of cases, or judges and magistrates hired to help in the expeditious determination of cases as well as Alternate Dispute Resolution mechanism fully adopted.