MPs query Integrity Centre deal

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officials were yesterday hard-pressed to explain how they procured Integrity Centre at a cost of Sh1.5 billion yet the building was valued at Sh400 million three years before.

National Assembly’s Public Accounts Committee (PAC), chaired by Ugunja MP Opiyo Wandayi, wondered why the commission did not find the sudden appreciation of the property suspect.

The MPs also demanded to know why the commission did not engage the Lands ministry in the deal for proper valuation as is a requirement.

EACC chief executive officer Twalib Mbarak, vice chairperson Sophia Lepuchirit and Commissioner Mwaniki Gachoka, had a hard time explaining to the MPs why the commission did not engage Ministry of Lands for proper valuation as is a requirement after it emerged that the National Land Commission (NLC) failed to include them in the process.

NLC had initially written to the ministry to carry out a valuation but later retracted and proceeded to carry out the exercise, a move that is in conflict with their work, according to the MPs.

Information tabled before the committee showed that NLC acquired the property before its structural and architectural design was assessed and which is a key factor in determining value of a building.

The legislators were also left shocked after the commission admitted it was charged by the proprietor of Integrity Centre for renovations that were done by the commission using public money. The commission admitted it spent public money to partition the building, and NLC used the improvements to arrive at the cost.

Wandayi said the committee will summon former NLC bosses and former EACC boss Halakhe Waqo during whose tenure the deal was transacted.

The question over the acquisition of the property came after it emerged that the initial proprietor, Tegus Limited, bought Integrity Centre from Revack Limited for Sh400 million in 2013.

Thick plot

Revack acquired the building from Kenya Deposit Insurance Corporation, which manages and liquidates collapsed banks’ assets to refund depositors. The building was previously owned by the collapsed Trade Bank.

According to a report by NLC, the land measuring 1.203 acres was valued at Sh691.7 million while the building and improvements were valued at Sh650 million, bringing the cost to Sh1.3 billion.