MPs accuse Ruto of intimidation

Wangari Njuguna

Members of ‘Team Kieleweke’ yesterday accused Deputy President William Ruto of trying to intimidate people to support him.

Led by Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Ngunjiri Wambugu (Nyeri Town), Paul Koinange (Kiambaa) and Joshua Kutuny (Cherangany), among others, the leaders said Ruto and his ‘Team Tanga Tanga’ have been threatening people “of dire consequences” if they fail to vote for the DP in 2022.

Clinch power

Speaking at ACK Kaharo Church in Maragua during a thanksgiving ceremony for former MP Elias Mbau, who was recently appointed to head the NEPAD/APRM, the legislators said the Deputy President is “desperately fighting” to clinch power in the next election. Kamanda claimed it was evident that the relationship between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Ruto has gone sour, and blamed the DP for it.

He added that Mt Kenya region is solidly behind the President and will not be coerced to support Ruto.

“If anyone wants our votes, he will have to strongly convince us to elect him but we don’t want to be coerced to do so,” he said.

Enforce law

Koinange criticised Ruto over his attack on Interior Cabinet secretary Fred Matiang’i and his PS Karanja Kibicho, who the DP accused of using police officers and administrators to frustrate his political ambitions.

He said Ruto should not interfere with the work of the officers, who are mandated to enforce the law. Koinange urged the DP to tone down his campaigns, saying 2022 was still very far and he should instead focus on development. “Too much time is being wasted on politics and I would propose that campaigns be conducted for one month,” he said.

Kutuny said Ruto’s move to defend Uhuru in the fake gold scam was uncalled for.

“The President does not need anybody to defend him on this matter. I’m sure he can handle it,” he said.

He claimed Ruto’s dream to become the President would not be a smooth sail as he “already has a dented image”.

Wambugu said they will defend Uhuru throughout his term because he is the region’s kingpin. “The President needs our support as leaders and especially those from his backyard,” he said.