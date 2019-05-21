MP Waluke has case to answer, magistrate rules

The Anti-Corruption court in Nairobi yesterday ruled that Sirisia MP John Waluke, who faces graft charges relating to Sh297 million fraud involving a contract between Chelsea Freight and the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB), has a case to answer.

Chief magistrate Elizabeth Juma said she was satisfied that a prima facie case had been established against the MP and his two co-accused persons Grace Wakhungu and Erad suppliers Ltd.

“After evaluation of the evidence adduced by 27 prosecution witnesses I am satisfied that a prima facie case has been established against the three accused. I therefore put them on their defence,” ruled the magistrate.

Graft crackdown

Waluke has become the first sitting MP to be found with a case to answer in the ongoing corruption crackdown in the country.

The MP was on August 2, 2018 charged with several graft offences among them fraudulent acquisition of public property and uttering false documents. He was released on a personal bond of Sh5 million with additional Sh3 million surety and a cash bail of Sh2 million.

Through lawyer Nelson Havi, the three said they will give a sworn defence and will not call any witnesses on June 13, 2019. Waluke and Wakhungu are facing charges that on February 24, 2009, the two being directors of the company, they presented a false invoice of $1,146,000 (Sh115,072,725) as evidence in the arbitration dispute between the company and NCPB.

The prosecution had earlier sought to have the three found with a case to answer saying they had submitted sufficient evidence in court demonstrates how Sh297,386, 505 was acquired by the three accused .

Evidence tabled

Evidence tabled in court shows Grace Wakhungu received Sh40 million while John Waluke received Sh50 million and another lady by the name Baraza received Sh40 million on diverse dates between March 20 and 21, 2013 from Kenya Commercial Bank.

The prosecution said it had further established that the accused produced forged invoice to prove a claim of storage purportedly delivered by Chelsea Freight in the arbitration proceedings. After the ruling, Waluke said he intends to file a review at the High Court to challenge the verdict.