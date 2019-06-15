MP on assault chargefreed on Sh50,000 bail

A Nairobi court on Friday released Wajir East MP Rashid Kassim Amin on a Sh50,000 cash bail after he was charged with assaulting Wajir Woman Rep Fatuma Gedi at Parliament Buildings on Thursday.

Appearing before Milimani Chief Magistrate Francis Andayi, the lawmaker denied the assault charge levelled against him by the State.

Kassim, who is said to be suffering from hypertension, arrived in court under tight security at around 4:30 pm in an ambulance from Aga Khan University Hospital.

The charges against the MP stated that on June 13 at Parliament Parking Yard in Nairobi county he willfully and unlawfully assaulted Wajir Woman Rep Gedi thereby occasioning her harm.

Through lawyers Sam Nyaberi and Gitau Gikonyo, Kassim told the court he was apprehended after being questioned by police at Central and Parliament police stations over the incident that Gedi said took place at the parking lot at about 9.55am on Thursday.

Later, he was transferred to Kileleshwa Police Station where he was detained until some few minutes to midnight when he developed health complications and was taken to Aga Khan University Hospital.

His lawyers had urged the court to grant the accused a free bond as he is willing to abide by all conditions set by the court.

The charges against the MP follows a complaint filed by Gedi at Parliament Police Station and the office of the Speaker.

According to witnesses Kassim accused Gedi, who sits in the Budget Committee, of failing to allocate money to his constituency. The magistrate directed the prosecution to supply the defence with all evidential material before June 22 when the case will be mentioned.