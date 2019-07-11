MP linked to Kidero graft case arrested

Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor was yesterday afternoon arrested by Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) officers in Kisumu for alleged irregular payment of Sh65 million by the County Government of Nairobi.

The MP was arrested in Kondele where he was having lunch and driven to the EACC regional offices in Kisumu where he was questioned for several hours.

Confirming the arrest, EACC spokesperson Yassin Amaro told People Daily that Aduma was being questioned over payment for legal services made when Evans Kidero was governor of Nairobi.

Kidero is battling a Sh68 million corruption case related to payment of legal fees.

Kidero tenure

In April, Kidero was arrested with, among others, his former chief of staff George Wainaina.

“The MP has been arrested by our officers and is being processed in relation to the scandal at the Nairobi county government during Kidero’s time. He is being questioned in Kisumu and we will give you updates later,” said the EACC spokesperson.

By the time of going to press, Aduma was still being interrogated by detectives. Amaro said Aduma is expected to be charged in court today and his case would be enjoined with Kidero’s. EACC sources said there were plans to transfer him to Nairobi.

“This is a Nairobi issue and I can’t comment on it,” EACC Western Kenya regional manager Ignatius Wekesa told People Daily.