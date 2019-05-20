MP is no stranger to run-ins with cops

Noah Cheploen

Nakuru East MP David Gikaria, popularly known as TM by supporters, likes to court controversy and his arrest on Saturday adds to his long history of run-ins with law enforcers.

Born in 1963, Gikaria has literally fought for his space all his life something that has seen him rise up the ladder—from the tough and unforgiving slum life to the chairman of Parliamentary Energy Committee. His love for football saw him nicknamed TM which is a short form of team manager and was three years ago elected Football Kenya Federation (FKF) National Executive Committee member representing the Rift Valley.

The former Flamingo Ward Councilor has a split personality—on one hand he is the soft-spoken and a staunch Catholic while on the other, in another he is a combative politician who doesn’t hesitate throwing a punch and a kick.

He first shot into national limelight when he declined to relinquish the mayoral seat after he lost the election in 2009. Chaos and mayhem broke up at the Nakuru Municipal Chambers and Gikaria was dragged out of the room by municipal askaris, leaving his shoes behind.

Kicks and blows

He has been accused by critics of grabbing public spaces in Nakuru town, where he owns a chain of car wash businesses.

On Saturday Gikaria made headlines when he was arrested after chaos broke out over a controversial parcel of land at Pipeline area on Nakuru-Nairobi highway.

He had arrived at the scene with his five-year-old daughter after he was reportedly called by a group of youth who accused ex-mayor Mohammed Surraw of land grabbing.

His arrival triggered a chain of events that led to police firing in the air to disperse the protesters. According to witnesses, Gikaria received kicks and blows after allegedly head-butting a senior policeman. A picture of him lying on the ground has since gone viral.

Hardly a year passes without the MP being arrested. His arrest on Saturday comes barely three months after he spent four days at Central Police Station cells over land grabbing claims.

He was released yesterday and is expected to be arraigned today.