Mourners describe Norah as focused

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Norah Chelagat Borus, a Kenya student who died at Stanford University in California US, early this month was yesterday eulogised as a focused, loving and selfless person.

In an emotional memorial service held at the African Inland Church (AIC) in Lang’ata, family members, friends, colleagues and Stanford Community paid glowing tributes to Borus who was the 2013 top female student in KCSE examination. She was pursuing a Masters in Computer Science course at the university before she died on June 10.

Stanford University’s President Marc Tessier-Lavigne and Vice Provost for Student Affairs Susie Brubaker-Cole announced her death. The cause is still unknown.

“My younger loving sister, I know you are watching me from heaven. The 24 years you have been with us has been a blessing and seems too short. We love you,” Chelagat’s elder sister Borus Junior said in her moving tribute.

Volunteer

Chelegat scored an A and emerged the best girl in Nairobi county in the 2013 KCSE exams at the Precious Blood Riruta. She joined the Equity African Leadership Programme in 2014.

“I went back to her file from the human resource and found that her wish was to get a platform to serve and volunteer. The fire she lit will always remain to burn. Norah was caring, loving and friendly,” Beth Waweru from Equity Foundation said while delivering a tribute on behalf of Equity chief executive James Mwangi. Chelagat will be buried tomorrow at her father’s home in Sangurur village, Elgeyo-Marakwet.