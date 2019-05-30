Mombasa dismisses claims of cholera

Mombasa government has refuted claims of a cholera outbreak in the region even after 30 cases of severe diarrhoea were recorded in the past one week across various health centres within the county.

Chief health officer Shem Patta confirmed the cases, adding that at least 156 families had been left homeless by floods that had swept the region.

The remarks by the county government came even as it started closing down food joints at Kongowea area where garbage remains uncollected for weeks.

Patta, however, maintained that public health officials are on high alert to deal with any possible cholera outbreak. Residents continue to bear the brunt of poor drainage system that has caused flooding.

Mombasa County government shut down Ziwa la Ngombe, Maweni, Jomvu Model and Magongo health centres citing fears of an outbreak of cholera and other waterborne diseases.

“The health centres we closed will remain shut until we complete draining stagnant waters, we ask residents to bear with us,” said Patta.