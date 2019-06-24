Mombasa chef seeks to break world record

Bonface Msangi @PeopleDailyKe

A Mombasa-based chef is seeking to break the world record for the most hours spent cooking. Maliha Mohammed, 36, was nominated by Guinness World Record to cook 400 recipes in 75 hours non-stop in an event scheduled for August.

The current world record is held by Rickey Lumpkin from California, US who cooked for 68 hours 30 minutes and one second in December 2018.

Mohammed, a mother of two, conducted her first trial at Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) by cooking 100 recipes in 36-hour non-stop over the weekend.

“I began my rehearsal at 9am on (Friday) until 9pm Saturday. I am confident I will break the record. I have a strong support team around this initiative,” she said.

In July, Mohammed will begin the second trial of 200 recipes for 54 hours before going for the final competition on August 12 which will be supervised by officials from the Guinness World Record.

With a support team of 40 individuals working in shifts of 10, Mohammed says she is confident of bringing the record home.

In her recipe, the chef will cook local and international dishes, ranging from Asian, Indian, Malaysian, Korea, Ugandan, Swahili and traditional delicacies.

“I am cooking a mix of dishes including local and international cuisine. My goal is to showcase what Kenya has to offer especially Swahili dishes,” said Mohammed.

Her efforts to compete in 2018, she said, failed due to financial constraints. “This time I have been able to raise funds through well-wishers to support my ambition,” she said. Mombasa-based cooking oil and detergent maker, Pwani Oil will cater for all her expenses in the competition.

