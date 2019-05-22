Mombasa bans food hawking as possible cholera cases reported

Murimi Mutiga @murimimutiga

Mombasa county has issued an alert over possible cholera outbreak. Consequently, hawking of bottled water and food has been banned after several cases of vomiting and diarrhoea were reported in Likoni and Magongo areas.

However, tests at Coast Provincial General Hospital have not been confirmed positive for cholera. The county has also banned outsourcing of food from hotels, suppliers and business entities, whose businesses and premises have not received a health inspection certificate.

People planning to outsource food and drinks for events have been directed to notify the Health department within 14 days prior to the function.

Health CEC Hazel Koitaba said ongoing heavy rains have caused flooding and could be the cause of the suspected disease outbreak.