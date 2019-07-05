Moipei sisters’ father faces contempt charges

Bernice Mbugua

The father of the Moipei Quartet sisters now risks a jail term after he was on Friday found guilty of contempt of court.

Justice Stephen Radido found Ole Moipei Nicholas, who is the chairman of Kenya Cultural Centre, in contempt of a court order which required him to reinstate Edwin Gichangi as the CEO.

The court had given an order on July 5 last year directing Moipei to reinstate Gichangi to work pending the hearing and determination of a dispute lodged in court.

“The actions by Moipei as chairman of the respondent council was not only willful but in bad faith. It was meant to undermine not only the dignity of the court but to frustrate the claimant and administration of justice,” Justice Radido ruled.

The CEO had sued the chairman for alleged illegal dismissal from the institution mandated to manage Kenya National Theatre early 2018.

Through his lawyer Charles Omanga, he sought orders of unconditional lifting of his suspension which were granted by the court.

Justice Radido ordered Moipei to appear in court on July 8 for mitigation and sentencing.