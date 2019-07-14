Missionary in Bomet child sex claims arrested in US

by Felix Yegon

The US government has arrested Gregory Dow, 60, who is accused of sexually abusing minors at a children’s home he was running in Bomet county.

A statement from US attorney McSwain said Dow, who claimed to be a Christian missionary, was arrested on Friday and charged with four counts of engaging in illicit sexual conduct in a foreign place.

Dow fled Kenya for the US in 2017 after police launched a manhunt for him while investigating the allegations. His wife MaryRose was arrested and charged in a Sotik court with helping implant birth control devices on four teenagers. However, she escaped after being released on bond.

Dow (pictured, left) is accused of abuse from 2013 to 2017, when he was running the Dow Family Children’s Home. He will remain in custody until a detention hearing next week, a judge in Philadelphia ordered on Friday.

Meanwhile, police in Mombasa have launched a manhunt for two Americans, accused of luring 11 girls to act in pornographic films.