Mishra’s bill to outlaw unjustified medical tourism

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

A doctor will only refer a patient abroad for treatment if there is sufficient evidence that hospitals in Kenya lack capacity to handle the ailment, a draft bill has proposed.

The Health Amendment Bill 2019, which also intends to tame rogue doctors who deliberately misadvise patients to seek treatment abroad in exchange for kickbacks, seeks to streamline the mechanisms for referral of patients outside the country.

The bill aims to manage referrals professionally without any abuse or misuse and permits Health Cabinet secretary to develop policy guidelines on the mechanisms for referrals to institutions abroad.

“The policy guidelines shall ensure adequate measures are taken to establish whether the health institutions to which a patient is referred outside the country, possess adequate equipment and health personnel,” the draft bill by Kesses MP Swarup Mishra reads in part.

The proposed law suggests consultation be done among the Ministry of Health, the Kenya Medical Practitioners and Dentists Board, National Hospital Insurance Fund, envoy of the respective country in Kenya and the medical attaché in the country patient is referred to.

According to him, once passed and assented into law, all potential patients for referral abroad will have to be vetted and recommended by the Health ministry.

In an interview with People Daily yesterday, the MP said some Kenyan doctors had established a network of illicit dealing with foreign hospitals that ensures a regular flow of patients to the facilities even for ailments that can be treated locally in order to pocket the kickbacks.

Also involved in the illicit trade are Kenyan students studying in countries where patients are being referred to as they act as middlemen, he said.

“It is not true that treatment abroad is cheap, the reverse is true. A kidney transparent in Kenya is Sh1 million out of which NHIF is paying Sh500,000. But if you go to those preferred medical healthcare centres abroad you will be charged Sh200,000 to Sh500,000 but there is also the pre and post operatives charges we have not added,” he said.