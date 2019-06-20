Minors’ TB drug hits 1m orders

George Kebaso @Morarak

At least 93 countries have ordered a child-friendly TB drug that was introduced in Kenya three years ago, pushing demand for the drug to the one million orders mark.

The TB Alliance made the announcement yesterday at the first International Global Health Security Conference in Sydney, terming the progress a new milestone for children with tuberculosis.

“TB Alliance is proud to have led the development of improved, child-friendly, fixed-dose combinations for TB, a disease that still affects more than one million children every year and tragically kills more than 600 children everyday,” said TB Alliance president and chief executive Mel Spigelman.

Save lives

The 93 countries procuring the medicine, including Kenya, have 75 per cent of the estimated global childhood TB burden.

Stop TB Partnership executive director Lucica Ditiu said reaching the milestone of one million ordered child-friendly TB treatment is commendable, and is the result of tremendous efforts from many partners.

“World Health Organisation is pleased to see the successful rollout of the child-friendly FDCs that are ensuring children receive the right doses of drugs, increase treatment outcomes, ease the burden on families and save more lives,” said Tereza Kasaeva, WHO Global TB Programme managing director.