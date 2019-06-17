Met says cold, rainy weather to last longer

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Most parts of the country will continue to experience cold weather and rainfall, the Meteorological Department says.

The Met, in a statement yesterday, said cool cloudy weather is expected this morning with light rains in Central, Nairobi and parts of Eastern regions, giving way to sunny intervals. Showers are expected over few places in the afternoon.

In Western, Nyanza, Central and South Rift regions, rains and thunderstorms were experienced over several places last night. It will be a rainy morning in North Western and Lake Turkana region and showers will be experienced in the afternoon.

The North Eastern counties including Marsabit, Garissa, Mandera, Wajir and Isiolo will experience sunny conditions the entire day.

It will be a sunny day in the Coastal region, with strong southerly winds and massive waves expected in the Indian Ocean.