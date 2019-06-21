Melvis mother changes mind, separates her from ‘siblings’

The dream of living together as siblings for three girls embroiled in a maternity row aborted yesterday after one of the women involved took away her daughter.

The mother of one of the girls, who recently made headlines after promising to live together as a family following a DNA test to determine their biological parents, stormed their Kakamega home and took away her daughter to Nairobi.

Kakamega county police commander Bernard Muli said Angeline Omina took away Melvis Imbaya, whom DNA tests confirmed was her biological daughter, and left with her to Nairobi’s Kangemi estate where she lives.

Sharon Mathias, Melon Lutenyo and Melvis were preparing to meet Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, who had invited them to his office, when Omina turned up and made the move.

Oparanya had called Sharon and Melon’s mother Rosemary Onyango, inviting her to visit him with the three girls. Rosemary stays in Likuyani in Kakamega county.

Omina is said to have sought the help of police, who escorted her to where the girls were in town, and demanded to take away Melvis since the DNA test confirmed that one of the twin girls, with whom she had been living with, was not her biological daughter.

Things almost turned ugly when Melvis declined to leave with Omina, insisting she would remain with the two other girls. But police intervened to save the situation.

A grandmother of the twins, Sehm Abuti, said they were turned aback by Omina’s move.

“She came insisting that since one of the twins had been confirmed not to be her daughter, she wanted take away Melvis because she cannot remain without a child,” said Abuti.

Before the DNA tests established the maternity of the girls, Omina was living with Sharon while Onyango was living with Melon and Melvis, alongside eight other children.

Last week, the three girls had warned their parents against separating them, presenting a big dilemma to the two families.

According to their mothers, the three said any attempt to separate them will force them to disappear, never to be found again. “The girls have told us they do not want to be separated. They see each other as sisters and we have decided to respect their wishes,” said one of the mothers told the media.