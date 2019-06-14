Medics in Kisii decry harassment

Clinicians in Kisii county have condemned an incident in which Gesusu Ward Representative Benson Ntabo allegedly stormed the Gesusu Sub-county Hospital on Sunday and ejected staff and patients.

County Clinicians Union secretary Victor Bwanchete said they will not allow leaders to invade public health facilities to harass and intimidate workers, stressing they will down tools if the trend continues.

Bwanchete said allegations by the MCA that some patients died at the facility due to negligence were false and urged him to file complaints with relevant authorities and prove his claims.

Ntabo (pictured) accused the staff of laziness and vowed to put pressure on health workers in his ward to ensure they provide quality healthcare services.