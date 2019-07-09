Medical experts express doubt in success of UHC

George Kebaso and KNA @Morarak

Uncertainty looms over the extension of the Universal Healthcare Coverage (UHC) project launched one year ago. With the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF) stuck in a restructuring mode, experts have punched holes into the programme cautioning that the challenges identified in the ongoing pilot project should first be addressed before the launch of UHC phase two.

Speaking exclusively to People Daily, Africa Health Business chairman Amit Thakker said poor health infrastructure, deficit of healthcare workers and weak accounting systems present critical challenges to the success of the project.

“There are glaring challenges identified in the pilot phase whose report is yet to be made public. We have shortages and gaps in our health infrastructure, personnel, accounting and in IT systems. If we are not going to fix these shortages, our rollout might be futile,” he said at a meeting in Nairobi where members of Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) met to pledge support for UHC.

Gaps identified

He said these gaps and the plight of health workers must be addressed before the main programme is rolled out. Attempts by People Daily to get a response from the UHC Secretariat were futile.

Last year, Health Cabinet secretary Sicily Kariuki said expanding the population covered with essential health services, strengthening and broadening the primary health care system, are strategic areas towards achieving UHC.

“The health systems strengthening will ensure availability of requisite human resources for health, medical commodities and medical equipment including leveraging on technology and public private sector partnerships and strengthening leadership and governance,” she said.

The full UHC roll-out will cost the taxpayer Sh40 billion.

However, Thakker said, NHIF, a government parastatal whose infrastructure was ordinarily going to be used for the success of the UHC, is an institution in the Intensive Care Unit.

He wants pilot counties — Kisumu, Nyeri, Machakos and Isiolo — to account for the Sh1 billion given to each of them for the project.

Pharmaceutical Society of Kenya (PSK) President, Louis Machogu said in view of the challenges highlighted by other experts, it’s clear that the country is not ready for the rollout of the UHC.

Lack of data

Meanwhile, lack of centralised data on diseases has been identified as the major impediment to the achievement of UHC. A medical data expert, David Maina, said statistics were crucial in the management of health services.

Speaking at Rafa Home-Based Care training centre in Nakuru, Maina said diarrhoea and pneumonia especially for children and the elderly are the leading killers in the country. He said cases of non-communicable diseases such as cancer are on the rise, and data is crucial in combating the disease.