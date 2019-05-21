Mediamax’s Msenangu FM station rocks the Coast

Murimi Mutiga @mutigamurimi

A new Mijikenda radio station has been launched in Mombasa. Msenangu FM, that has taken Coast airwaves by storm since it started testing its signals two weeks ago, went live yesterday morning.

Msenangu FM, which now becomes the sixth radio station in the Mediamax Network Limited stable, will broadcast from Mombasa covering the six counties in the region.

The station head Teddy Nyae said he was excited by the overwhelming support from listeners, adding that the station would revolutionise radio entertainment in the region.

Among big names that will rock Msenangu airwaves include Gunga Kitsao aka Pyukapyu wa Pyukupyu, Sister Shaniez (Anti-Virus), Fatuma Mwangala aka Toto Bomba, Bahati Ngazi aka Mtoto Rangi Ya Pesa, Gaspary Tumaini (Kabatha Kalume), Josephine Medza (Goma Ra Kanani) and Ian Mtoti Mgalla aka I double M.

Mediamax Head of Radio Joyce Gituro said the station would offer a platform for the Mijikenda people to tell their story in their own language.