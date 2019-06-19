Mbithi on why he needs second term

Irene Githinji @gitshee

University of Nairobi Vice Chancellor Prof Peter Mbithi has written to the institution’s Council chairperson Dr Julia Ojiambo outlining 13 reasons why he deserves to be reappointed despite opposition from some lecturers. Mbithi said in the last four-and a-half years, the university has made major progress.

Gains made

“The university has registered commendable gains under my leadership. This bears testament to the resilience and innovation of the university and by default, its management,” Mbithi said in a seven-page letter seen by People Daily.

“If reappointed, I will continue to work closely with the Council to catapult the university onto a higher trajectory to scholarly excellence,” he added.

Mbithi (pictured) was appointed on December 1, 2014 for a five-year term with effect from January 6, 2015, with his first term expected to end in January 5, 2020.

He said Section 39(3) of the Universities Act 2012 provides that the Vice Chancellor of public universities hold office for a term of five years and is eligible for reappointment for a further five years and it against this statute Mbithi is seeking another term.

The VC further said a November 23, 2010 circular requires Vice Chancellors as chief executive officers of State corporations to indicate to the Council in writing, their interest on reappointment at least six months before expiry of a running contract.