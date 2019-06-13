Marsabit police, boda boda riders clash over arrests

Michael Kwena @mickwena

Police in Marsabit clashed with boda boda operators for the better part of Tuesday as the riders protested the arrest of their colleagues.

At least 15 operators have been arrested in recent days for allegedly disobeying traffic laws. Area county commander Steve Oloo said the crackdown would continue until sanity on the roads is restored.

“We arrested 15 riders and confiscated their motorbikes. This angered them but we will not relent in enforcing the law,” he said.

“Some of them claim they are untouchable that’s why they are protesting after being arrested by the police. Nobody is above the law and,” he added.

The protesting riders barricaded the Marsabit-Moyale highway, causing traffic snarl-up. They accused police of harassing them.