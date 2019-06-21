Maraga selects FGM suit judges

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

A three-judge Bench has been constituted by Chief Justice David Maraga to hear a case that seeks to have female genital mutilation (FGM) legalised.

Justices Lydia Achode, Kanyi Kimono and Margaret Muigai will hear the case filed by Dr Tatu Kamau, who also wants the Anti-FGM Board disbanded. The case, which had been filed in Machakos in 2017 was transferred to Nairobi after constitution of the Bench.

When the matter came up yesterday, the petitioner told the court that she will not call any witness in the case but will use a video to illustrate the different types of circumcision. “I will illustrate to court through videos on the types of circumcision,” she said.

Tatu has sued the Attorney General and Anti-FGM Board.

Ten interested parties, who have joined the case include National Gender and Equality Commission, Federation of Women Lawyers (Fida) and Kenya Women Parliamentary Association.

The Bench, led by Achode, heard that the interested parties will call medical experts, survivors of FGM and cultural leaders as witnesses.

They directed parties who wish to file further affidavits to do so in seven days. The matter will be mentioned on July 30 before the High Court Deputy Registrar to confirm compliance.