Maraga pledges to deploy judges to address Vihiga case backlog

Chief Justice David Maraga has assured Vihiga residents that the Judiciary will bring High Court services closer to them by sending judges to Vihiga Law Courts.

Maraga, while addressing residents when he officially opened a new court building at Vihiga Law Courts on Friday, said most of the cases from the county are filed in Kisumu or Kakamega making it expensive and time-wasting to those seeking High Court services.

Maraga said the Judiciary plans to send High Court judges to Vihiga to handle such cases. Maraga also asked judges and magistrate to move with speed and settle pending backlogs of cases which have piled in the courts for more than five years, before the year ends.

“I urge judges and magistrates in court to move with speed and settle backlog of cases which have overstayed in the courts before the year ends,” he said.