Maraga appoints Bench to hear MPs perks case

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Chief Justice David Maraga yesterday appointed a three-judge Bench to hear the petition against the controversial house allowance for Members of Parliament.

The suits which were filed by the Salaries and Remuneration Commission and activist Okiya Omtatah will be heard by justices Pauline Nyamweya (presiding), Weldon Korir and John Mativo.

The High Court stopped the Parliamentary Service Commission from paying MPs the contested house allowance on June 1.

SRC was granted the temporary order after they filed a suit seeking to recover the allowances. The MPs had awarded themselves Sh250,000 in monthly house allowances backdated to October 2018.

In its suit papers, SRC accused the MPs of disregarding clear constitutional provisions that gives the commission sole mandate of setting salaries and allowances for state and public officers.

According to the commission, the said decision was unconstitutional as it contradicts Article 230(4) (a) of the SRC Act which empowers SRC to set and review the remuneration and benefits of all State officers. Omtatah in his suit papers on the other hand argues that PSC and Parliament have no capacity in law to determine the salaries and remuneration of MPs.

He argues that the MPs are not eligible for house allowances as they are already entitled to a mortgage of Sh20 million per term to be used for their housing needs.

On June 24, senior counsel Tom Ojienda who represents the MPs wanted the court to vary the said order saying it has made it difficult for Members of Parliament to engage in parliamentary work as most of them do not reside in Nairobi. The matter will now be mentioned on July 18 for further directions.